Chicago citizens annotate police accountability report using Genius

Genius, the digital tool formerly known as Rap Genius, was recently used by journalists and Invisible Institute, a civic organization, to annotate a Police Accountability Task Force report in Chicago. They added over 250 notes to every section of the report, adding analysis, context, and notes about Chicago history. They’re also inviting citizens to add their own annotations. You can read the annotations here by clicking on the yellow highlights on each page.
Genius has been used by the Hillary Clinton campaign, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the City of Boston, and The Washington Post in recent months.