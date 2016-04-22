Uber will pay $100 million to settle class action lawsuits

The payout, announced by the company Thursday, will settle two class action lawsuits covering 385,000 drivers in California and Massachusetts , reports MarketWatch . The suits were closely watched as they sought to force Uber to classify drivers as employees, instead of contractors. As a result of the settlement, Uber can continue to treat drivers as contractors but will have to adhere to the following conditions:

• Pay up to $100 million in fees to drivers in California and Massachusetts

• Revise its practice of deactivating drivers from the app with little warning or recourse

• Explain its decisions for terminating drivers

• Give warnings before removing drivers from the service

• Allow drivers to post signs in their cars asking for tips