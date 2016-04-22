Aerospace company founder to apologize for sending Islamophobic postcards

After public pressure, Peter Zieve—the founder of the Boeing and Airbus supplier Electroimpact—said he will apologize for the postcards he sent to residents which asked citizens of the Seattle suburb of Mukilteo to contact city hall with “questions” or “concerns” they have over the building of a new mosque. “The correct route is to apologize,” Zieve told the Herald. (This all begs the question, however–why announce you’re going to apologize, rather than just apologizing?)