You can now use Snapchat’s face-swap filter with photos in your camera roll

Snapchat’s latest update on iOS and Android includes two significant changes, reports TechCrunch. First, the app now lets you use its popular face-swapping feature with photos in your camera roll. (Previously, users had to take a selfie of themselves and a friend to swap faces, which lead to some awkwardly-framed shots.) Now you can take a selfie and then choose a replacement face from any picture in your phone’s camera roll.
Snapchat has also ditched its pay-to-replay feature. One replay is still free to all, but users can no longer pay $0.99 to buy additional replays. The pay-to-replay feature was labeled unfair by some because it allowed users with more money to bypass Snapchat’s viewing rules.