Medium raises another $50 million

The online publishing platform Medium has raised Series C financing totaling $50 million , CEO Ev Williams revealed in a blog post. The funding round was led by Spark Capital and follows the $57 million Series B financing the company raised last September.

Medium has been on a tear recently; earlier this month, it announced that hundreds of publishers including The Awl, The Ringer, and Pacific Standard were moving onto its platform. As for its future growth, Williams wrote: