Medium raises another $50 million

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The online publishing platform Medium has raised Series C financing totaling $50 million, CEO Ev Williams revealed in a blog post. The funding round was led by Spark Capital and follows the $57 million Series B financing the company raised last September. 

Medium has been on a tear recently; earlier this month, it announced that hundreds of publishers including The Awl, The Ringer, and Pacific Standard were moving onto its platform. As for its future growth, Williams wrote: 

We’re dedicated to building the best platform ever created for great ideas and stories to be launched into the world — and for people to find those stories and ideas that matter to them. Which means, as far as we’ve come, we have much more to do.”

