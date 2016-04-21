Prince: “Like books and black lives, albums still matter.”

Today, a barrage of tearful requiems hit the Internet following the news that Prince—aka the Purple One, aka the Artist Formerly Known as the Artist Formerly Known as Prince— was found dead in his Paisley Park Estate . The singer, songwriter, style icon, and underrated guitar god sold 100 million albums records over the course of his career and won seven Grammies.

But long-time fans looking to relive the artist’s glory days—or young’uns wondering what all the fuss is about it—were disappointed to find virtually zero Prince songs on Spotify. In fact, Prince over the years exhibited a very aggressive stance on protecting the copyright of musicians and ensuring that they get paid, going so far as to demand that a woman remove a 29-second video from YouTube of her daughter dancing to the artist’s 1984 hit “Let’s Go Crazy.” (As of right now, Prince’s catalog is only available on the undeniably relevant but woefully under-patronized streaming service Tidal).

But while Prince may have been overzealous in some of his copyright fights, it’s hard to argue with statements like this: