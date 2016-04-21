Google tribute to Prince includes many videos

Prince, who died today , was famous for not allowing any online services to post his music .

We are gathered here today

To get through this thing called life. https://t.co/HthUrlGVeV pic.twitter.com/xT8oKjpDZc — Google (@google) April 21, 2016

So it’s a bit remarkable that in Google’s tribute to Prince, which begins with the Google logo in purple on its home page, it linked to quite a number of the artist’s songs—none of which, of course, are from an official Prince YouTube channel, since he didn’t have one.

Among the videos are “Little Red Corvette,” “Starfish and Coffee,” and “U Got the Look.” All told, there are 32 videos, aggregated from a number of random YouTube users who, obviously, posted Prince’s music without permission.