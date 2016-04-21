A tough choice for medical-tech startups

Three medical experts duked it out today in our first debate : “Should mental health startups be required to back up their claims with evidence?” One entrepreneur, Peter Hames, implored the medical-tech startup community to backup their claims with solid proof.

But evidence-gathering takes time—potentially even years, not months. As doctor and serial entrepreneur Jay Parkinson pointed out on Twitter, it’s often at odds with the typical venture capitalist’s timeline.

Doing this doesn’t fit into the 18-24 month VC funding runway. Either VC or evidence. Pick one. https://t.co/v5GWnxxMto — jayparkinson (@jayparkinson) April 21, 2016

