MTV Cribs is making a comeback… on Snapchat

Now you can lust after celebrity mansions on Snapchat, which is kind of a brilliant idea. According to Variety, Cribs will air exclusively on Snapchat, and celebrities will talk directly into the camera (though it’s unclear if they will be doing the actual filming). Snapchat is the perfect platform for a Cribs revival, since celebrities already use the app to broadcast their most intimate moments cloaked in a Bob Marley filter.