The future looks bright for the class of 2016

CareerBuilder’s annual college job forecast surveyed 2,186 hiring managers and found that 67% are planning to hire recent college graduates this year, up from 65% last year . It’s the highest percentage since 2007.

Which degrees are most in demand this year? Take a look:

But just because employers are looking to hire doesn’t mean they think graduates are fully prepared for the workplace. Their chief complaint, according to 47% of respondents, is that schools put too much emphasis on “book learning” rather than real-world experience.