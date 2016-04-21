advertisement
Facebook now factors time spent reading or viewing content into its News Feed algorithm

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

“With this change, we can better understand which articles might be interesting to you based on how long you and others read them, so you’ll be more likely to see stories you’re interested in reading,” the company said in a blog post. Take that, click bait.

