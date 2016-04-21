Learn about family planning with Donald Duck

For years, the Disney studio had a sideline producing cartoons for the educational market. In 1967, it even made one advising married couples that it was possible—”merely by taking pills or using simple devices”—to control how many kids they had, “without affecting normal relations as man and wife.” And just to make sure that the short was entertaining as well as informative, it starred Donald Duck.
Steve Stanchfield of Cartoon Research has more info on this oddity, which was narrated and voiced by the great Paul Frees and obviously intended for distribution in countries other than the U.S.