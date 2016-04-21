advertisement
Self-driving cars aren’t cool

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

You know what’s cool? Self-driving buses. Or at least, Tesla CEO Elon Musk very vaguely thinks so. “We have an idea for something which is not exactly a bus but would solve the density problem for inner city situations,” Bloomberg reports Musk said Thursday at a transport conference in Norway. “Autonomous vehicles are key.”

