What if downloading Rihanna landed you in jail for a decade?

In the UK, that might not be so far-fetched. The government there is considering increasing the maximum penalty for online piracy to 10 years in jail. Baroness Neville-Rolfe, the UK’s Minister For Intellectual Property, says the government will aim to prevent “low level offenders” from getting snagged by the more aggressive law. If approved by Parliament, the new rules would aim to bring piracy penalties closer to those faced by perpetrators of offline crime like counterfeiting merchandise.