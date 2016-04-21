advertisement
Unemployment insurance claims hit lowest level in over 40 years

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

Unemployment insurance initial claims dropped to 247,000 last week–the lowest level in almost 43 years, according to he U.S. Department of Labor. This marks the longest streak (59 consecutive weeks) of initial claims under 300,000 since 1973. 

