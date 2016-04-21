Patricia Arquette says she lost work for speaking out about the gender wage gap

When actress Patricia Arquette gave an impassioned acceptance speech at the Oscars last year, her plea for women’s wage equality quickly turned into a social media backlash .

Arquette pressed on, especially after the Sony hack exposed the wage disparity between male and female actors, prompting Jennifer Lawrence to speak out as well.

At the Tribeca Film Festival this week, Arquette detailed the results of her advocacy: She lost roles, she said, “because producers or executives were dumb enough to say something that made it clear.” And she turned down another because the profit sharing was not equitable. But she’s just not willing to stay mum until the gender wage gap closes on its own in 2059.