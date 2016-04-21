Google wants to deliver your election news faster

Just in time for election season, Google is making the news zippier. Its accelerated mobile pages (AMP) are coming to Google News. The open source AMP protocol allows mobile web pages to load much faster by eschewing resource-intensive JavaScript elements, pre-loading content and downloading images only when necessary (i.e., when you’ve scrolled down to them).
It’s all part of Google’s wider effort to make the mobile web a faster, more user-friendly place. That obviously benefits Google’s money-making machine, but it’ll be also be a pretty nice perk for news junkies like us.