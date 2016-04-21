advertisement
Appeals court says Virginia transgender teen can use bathroom of choice

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Virginia transgender teenager Gavin Grimm has won the right to use the boys’ restroom at school, CNN reports. A federal appeals court ruled that Title IX, a law that bans sex discrimination in schools, protects the right of transgender students to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identities. The ruling applies only to Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

