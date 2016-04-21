Bad news for Ashley Madison hack victims

Unless you were living on a desert island last year, you definitely heard about the hack attack on OKCupid-for-adultery website Ashley Madison. Millions of the site’s users’ (sometimes embarrassing) personal information was published on the Internet. Whether you morally condone or condemn the sites’ users for signing up for Ashley Madison in the first place, the fallout has had a tough effect on many of their lives. In some cases, suicides have been possibly linked to the leaks; in others, hack victims have been subject to extortion attempts and death threats.