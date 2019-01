• Facebook added group calls in the Messenger app , which means you can now talk to up to 50 people at once—for free!

• Apple has pushed out its earnings call—which was scheduled for Monday—by one day, so employees can attend the memorial for famed Silicon Valley exec Bill Campbell, who passed away on Monday.

• Following the announcement that Harriet Tubman will grace the new $20 bill, the abolitionist was the subject of over 400,000 tweets.