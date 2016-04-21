Britain warns LGBT travelers about visiting North Carolina and Mississippi

After the passage of controversial laws in North Carolina and Mississippi that force transgender people to use bathrooms based on their gender at birth and allow businesses to refuse services to gay couples, the British Foreign Office has warned its LGBT citizens to be careful while traveling in those states . “The US is an extremely diverse society and attitudes towards LGBT people differ hugely across the country,” the warning reads. “LGBT travelers may be affected by legislation passed recently in the states of North Carolina and Mississippi.” The British Foreign Office then directs travelers going to North Carolina and Mississippi to review its travel advice for the LGBT community . That advice includes:

• You’re more likely to experience difficulties in rural areas

• Some hotels, especially in rural areas, won’t accept bookings from same sex couples – check before you go

• Be wary of new-found “friends”–criminals sometimes exploit the generally open and relaxed nature of the gay scene