An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old passenger

The alleged attack occurred in Honolulu when a 16-year-old girl decided to share an Uber ride with her friends. After the Uber driver dropped the girl’s friends off, he then allegedly proceeded to make several wrong turns as he pretended to be taking her to her final destination. The driver then pulled to the side of a road where, the girl says, he assaulted her. The driver has been charged with first-degree sex assault, which connotes forceful penetration, reports Hawaii News Now. In response, Honolulu City Councilman Ron Menor wants safety checks of Uber drivers regulated on a city level: