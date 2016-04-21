Apple delays earnings call for Bill Campbell memorial

The company took the unusual step of pushing its quarterly earnings call back one day so employees may attend a Bill Campbell memorial, reports CNN. Campbell was a longtime board member at Apple and revered as an adviser to some of the biggest names in tech, including Steve Jobs, Marc Andreessen, Larry Page, and Jeff Bezos. Campbell first came to Apple as its VP of marketing in 1987. In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said:
“Out of respect for the friends and family of Bill Campbell … Apple executives and employees will be attending the service to remember Bill and his many years of friendship and service to the Apple community.”
Apple’s quarterly earnings call will now take place on Tuesday, April 26.