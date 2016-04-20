This is what it looked like on Twitter when Harriet Tubman was announced as the new face of the $20 bill

At 8:54 this morning, no one on Twitter was talking about legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman. And then, a minute later, the chatter started and began to quickly snowball amid reports that the Treasury Department had decided to put her visage on the $20 bill. By 9:58, 2,000 tweets a minute were discussing Tubman. The American heroine became the viral sensation of the day, totaling 400,000 tweets. Here’s a look at the activity, via Twitter data: