Microsoft will stop making Xbox 360 consoles

By David Holmes1 minute Read

Luckily for Xbox 360 enthusiasts, Microsoft will continue to support the erstwhile console through Xbox Live. Meanwhile, the company’s remaining inventory of the product will be sold for $199.99 apiece, in case you want to grab a future collector’s item. [Microsoft, via Polygon]

