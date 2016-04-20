Google’s Jigsaw debuted a tool that will sort and verify video footage from war zones

Montage, the latest release by tech incubator Jigsaw—formerly known as Google Ideas—will give war reporters a way to sort through the torrent of video footage being captured in conflict areas. The platform has already been used by journalists at the New York Times and the Guardian.
“The explosion of video footage online has been a tremendous asset for journalists and human rights groups trying to hold criminals accountable, but we need the tools to effectively analyze all this rich data,” Jigsaw president Jared Cohen said in a statement.