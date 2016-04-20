advertisement
“Tinder for pot” users are basically asking to be arrested

By David Holmes1 minute Read

According to a report from Mic, HighThere, an app that bills itself as “Tinder for tokers” is essentially a giant tool that broadcasts the location and illicit drug use of its users. Although it’s unclear whether law enforcement is wise to the app, Tony Gambacorta, VP of Operations for the cybersecurity firm Synack, tells the outlet, “You could not build a better tool for arresting people than this.”

