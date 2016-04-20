advertisement
While Sanders spent $9 per vote in NY, Trump spent just 13 cents

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Talk about the art of the deal. The Republican frontrunner, who got 515,000 votes in the state, spent just $67,000 on radio ads during the primary (and didn’t buy a single TV ad), reports the Center for Public Integrity. Meanwhile, the Democratic contender (and self-described Democratic socialist) spent more than $6.8 million on TV and radio ads on his 750,000 votes. Hillary Clinton spent about $3.8 million on ads, and got more than a million votes, the equivalent of $3.62 a vote.

