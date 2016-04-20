While Sanders spent $9 per vote in NY, Trump spent just 13 cents

Talk about the art of the deal. The Republican frontrunner, who got 515,000 votes in the state, spent just $67,000 on radio ads during the primary (and didn’t buy a single TV ad), reports the Center for Public Integrity. Meanwhile, the Democratic contender (and self-described Democratic socialist) spent more than $6.8 million on TV and radio ads on his 750,000 votes. Hillary Clinton spent about $3.8 million on ads, and got more than a million votes, the equivalent of $3.62 a vote.