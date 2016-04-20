advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

After New York, where do Hillary and Bernie stand, delegate-wise?

By David Holmes1 minute Read

According to the AP’s official delegate counts, Hillary Clinton’s win in New York increased her lead over Bernie Sanders, bringing her eventual victory closer to all but a mathematical certainty.  As our graph reveals, every one of Clinton’s super delegates would need to switch allegiances —which is extraordinarily unlikely as long as Clinton maintains a comfortable lead—to allow Sanders to pull ahead.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life