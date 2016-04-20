Google is putting $45,000 toward expanding the portrayal of computer scientists in media

The money will be invested in screenwriters culled by The Black List, which brings together writers and producers who seek to sell and buy screenplays. Three writers will be chosen to create two TV pilots and a film script that move beyond tropes to better “represent the world in the way in which it is,” as Black List founder Franklin Leonard told me.
“For too long, the perception of a computer scientist was a nerdy white guy who is on the spectrum and pounding away at a computer,” Leonard said. “The goal here is to create content that shifts the point of view on computer scientists, as it applies to women and people of color.”