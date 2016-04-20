Microsoft results Thursday should highlight burgeoning cloud business

Microsoft stock has been on the upswing, rising 36% over the past year as the company makes a faster-than-expected transition to cloud-based services like Office 360, Azure, and Dynamics CRM. Microsoft is set to announce its Q3 earnings Thursday, and analysts are expecting a year-over-year growth of a few cents per share, and are watching these key indicators in the results:

• How will sagging PC sales affect sales of Windows software during the March-ending quarter?

• Will Microsoft’s cloud-based app business stay on track to meet its goal of $20 billion in revenue by mid-2018?

• Is Microsoft still on pace to deliver its goal of getting Windows 10 on a billion devices by April 2018?

We’ll have commentary on the results when they’re released Thursday afternoon.