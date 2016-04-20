Futurist Ray Kurzweil thinks that by 2045 we could live forever

The legendary scientist and inventor, who now work as Google’s director of engineering, tells Playboy that he expects technology and medicine to have advanced far enough by that year to indicate the arrival of the Singularity. That refers to a period in which artificial intelligence will be more powerful than the brain, preceded by about 15 years of life-extending technologies including biotechnology. (h/t Business Insider)
As they gain traction in the 2030s, nanobots in the bloodstream will destroy pathogens, remove debris, rid our bodies of clots, clogs and tumors, correct DNA errors and actually reverse the aging process.