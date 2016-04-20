advertisement
Legal marijuana sales could climb to $11 billion by 2020

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

With five states having already legalized marijuana for recreational use, and 20 states having legalized it for medical use, the pot industry is one of the fastest growing niches in the U.S., according to high-end projections by Marijuana Business Daily.

