Sorry, Gmail: Inbox is getting better faster

Google added three new features to Inbox today. The company has been lavishing attention on the app—which attempts to reimagine email as it would be if it were a new invention rather than a legacy tool—since its launch in October 2014. By my count, the official Gmail blog has published 13 items about new Inbox features since April 2015, and only seven involving Gmail. (And one of the latter was the embarrassing “Mic Drop” snafu.)