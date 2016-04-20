Sorry, Gmail: Inbox is getting better faster

Google added three new features to Inbox today. The company has been lavishing attention on the app—which attempts to reimagine email as it would be if it were a new invention rather than a legacy tool—since its launch in October 2014. By my count, the official Gmail blog has published 13 items about new Inbox features since April 2015, and only seven involving Gmail. (And one of the latter was the embarrassing “Mic Drop” snafu.)
You can certainly make the case that Gmail, after a dozen years of wildly successful existence and copious evolution, doesn’t need to change as rapidly as an immature app like Inbox must. But I still wonder whether Google’s instinct is now to incorporate its brightest new ideas into Inbox, and what that means for the future of Gmail.