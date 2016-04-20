advertisement
Postmates will bring lunch to you in under 15 min

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The courier service is essentially matching the instant food delivery service that Uber shuttered earlier this week. Postmates Pop is only available in certain parts of Manhattan for now—between 34th Street and Battery Park—though it has already been operating in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Uber only pulled the plug on instant delivery in New York, not in other cities—which means Postmates is getting into a market that won’t prove easy to crack. 

