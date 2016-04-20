Bye-bye Andrew Jackson, hello Harriet Tubman

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew is about to announce the switch to the abolitionist’s face on the $20 bill, sources tell Politico. Finally, there will be a woman’s face on a piece of paper U.S. currency! There was speculation for some time that the Treasury would find a woman to replace Alexander Hamilton on the $10 bill. That was called into question earlier this week, and now we know why. So Hamilton stays and Tubman joins the club.