advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bye-bye Andrew Jackson, hello Harriet Tubman

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew is about to announce the switch to the abolitionist’s face on the $20 bill, sources tell Politico. Finally, there will be a woman’s face on a piece of paper U.S. currency! There was speculation for some time that the Treasury would find a woman to replace Alexander Hamilton on the $10 bill. That was called into question earlier this week, and now we know why. So Hamilton stays and Tubman joins the club.

(Side note: the New Yorker‘s Amy Davidson must be smiling today. Last July she wrote an article plainly titled “Keep Hamilton on the Ten. Put Tubman on the Twenty.“)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life