The search for a better on-demand business model continues

As the space faces challenges with basic unit economics, many companies are looking for better business models. Today Munchery, an on-demand meal delivery service, announced it would tweak its pricing structure by offering a “membership” option. For $8.95 per month or $85 per year, members will get as much as a 20% discount on each meal. Other services, like on-demand restaurant Sprig and delivery service Postmates, have similarly added subscription options. Pricing services as subscriptions or memberships encourages customers to order often and helps on-demand services to anticipate demand.