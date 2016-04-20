advertisement
3 Flint officials now face criminal charges after water crisis

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Two Michigan environmental officials and the head of the Flint water treatment plant have officially been charged with evidence tampering and violations of the Safe Water Drinking Act in relation to the lead-contamination water crisis in the city. Read more at NBC News.

