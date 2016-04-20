Tech bro culture strikes again: Snapchat unveiled a blackface Bob Marley filter for 4/20

Snapchat’s half-baked 420 nod is a Bob Marley blackface filter?! Dude was Jamaican! Did waaaay more than smoke weed. pic.twitter.com/t6tazxnMxT

How did nobody at Snapchat realize this filter is reductive and racist—and that it fails to reflect Bob Marley’s influence beyond being anointed the poster child for stoners?

Bob Marley spent his whole life being an activist and now he’s reduced to a snapchat filter for weed day. What a world — Zito (@_Zeets) April 20, 2016

It may have a little something to do with Snapchat’s company culture and, likely, the diversity of the employees who make these decisions.

what kind of leadership would allow for a 4/20 blackface bob marley filter?? https://t.co/KfQBsZeTCQ oh right https://t.co/EkLUKawHPx — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) April 20, 2016

As it turns out, the filter was produced in tandem with the Bob Marley Estate, according to a statement Snapchat gave to BuzzFeed:

The lens we launched today was created in partnership with the Bob Marley Estate, and gives people a new way to share their appreciation for Bob Marley and his music. Millions of Snapchatters have enjoyed Bob Marley’s music, and we respect his life and achievements.

I’m not sure that absolves Snapchat of responsibility, especially if the estate didn’t sign off on the final version of the filter.