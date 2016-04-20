advertisement
Tech bro culture strikes again: Snapchat unveiled a blackface Bob Marley filter for 4/20

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

How did nobody at Snapchat realize this filter is reductive and racist—and that it fails to reflect Bob Marley’s influence beyond being anointed the poster child for stoners? 

It may have a little something to do with Snapchat’s company culture and, likely, the diversity of the employees who make these decisions. 

As it turns out, the filter was produced in tandem with the Bob Marley Estate, according to a statement Snapchat gave to BuzzFeed

The lens we launched today was created in partnership with the Bob Marley Estate, and gives people a new way to share their appreciation for Bob Marley and his music. Millions of Snapchatters have enjoyed Bob Marley’s music, and we respect his life and achievements.

I’m not sure that absolves Snapchat of responsibility, especially if the estate didn’t sign off on the final version of the filter.

