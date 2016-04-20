advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The first three months of 2016 were the warmest on record in 136 years

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

That’s just one of the grim statistics highlighting the global climate change crisis heading into Friday’s meeting at the United Nations, where top officials from more than 150 nations will sign a global accord committing to taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reports the Washington Post

Among the other depressing findings:

• At the current rate of emissions, sea levels could rise “by nearly twice as much as expected by the end of this century.”

• Warmer seas are bleaching coral and decimating reefs around the world.

• This spring, the Greenland ice sheet has melted sooner and quicker than scientists have ever observed.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life