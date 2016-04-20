In case you missed it

• Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were the decisive winners in last night’s New York primary . The New York Times has a fascinating interactive map that shows how every NYC neighborhood voted.

• Google is up against formal antitrust charges in the European Union—again. EU officials allege that Google is abusing its position as owner of the Android operating system to unfairly promote its own mobile apps and services.

• In Ecuador, the death toll from Saturday’s devastating earthquake has reached 480, and more than 4,000 people are injured. Here’s how you can help.