Apple, Google, and Facebook call anti-encryption bill “unworkable”

The Reform Government Surveillance coalition, which includes companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Dropbox, Google, and Facebook published an open letter to the two senators behind the proposed Burr-Feinstein bill. If passed, the bill would require U.S. companies to break encryption on devices whenever the government ordered them to do so. The letter explains why passage of the bill would hurt both U.S. businesses and U.S. citizens:
Any mandatory decryption requirement, such as that included in the discussion draft of the bill that you authored, will to lead to unintended consequences. The effect of such a requirement will force companies to prioritize government access over other considerations, including digital security. As a result, when designing products or services, technology companies could be forced to make decisions that would create opportunities for exploitation by bad actors seeking to harm our customers and whom we all want to stop.