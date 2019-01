Called the LeSEE, the vehicle is a first for the Chinese smartphone and television maker. It was demoed by the company’s CEO who gave it voice commands though mobile app to drive and self-park. Inside, the LeSEE features seats that mold to the shape of individual passengers, touch screens for entertainment, and facial recognition support so the car can identify who’s in it. Engadget says the company envisions the LeSEE forming a fleet of autonomous taxis.