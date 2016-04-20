The first criminal charges over the Flint water crisis expected to be announced today

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has issued a statement saying a “significant announcement” is forthcoming , reports CNN. The city’s water supply has been contaminated by lead since April 2014 when the state decided to save money by switching the supply source from Lake Huron to the heavily polluted Flint River. As a result, many residents of the city fell sick and authorities now believe the polluted water led to some deaths. Here’s what we know about the upcoming charges:

• Charges may include include misconduct in office and involuntary manslaughter, as well as violations of the state’s drinking water law, destruction of utility property, and evidence tampering

• Charges will be levied against 3 or 4 people

• Two officials from Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality and a Flint water treatment plant supervisor will be charged, according to the AP