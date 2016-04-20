Huffington Post buys company for in-house VR production

The online news behemoth has bought RYOT, a leading creator of news stories produced in virtual reality, to create content for each of its 15 editions around the globe. Stories produced by RYOT for the HuffPo will be aggregated at a single URL, the company said. Many news organizations, including The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, have been increasingly experimenting with VR or 360-degree news stories, which can immerse viewers with special headsets in the subject matter.