advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Trump, Clinton win big in New York

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

And if you want to find out who your neighbors (literally, the neighbors on your block) voted for, check out this very cool interactive feature from the New York Times. One interesting result: Fewer than 10 percent of the people who live in Trump Tower voted for the building’s owner:

This story will be updated.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life