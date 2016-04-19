Trump, Clinton win big in New York

And if you want to find out who your neighbors (literally, the neighbors on your block) voted for, check out this very cool interactive feature from the New York Times. One interesting result: Fewer than 10 percent of the people who live in Trump Tower voted for the building’s owner:

There were a *maximum* of 23 trump voters who live in the the 238 units of Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/Qbxace1rTt — David Yanofsky (@YAN0) April 20, 2016

This story will be updated.