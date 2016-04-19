advertisement
“Voter suppression” in New York? Not so fast…

By David Holmes1 minute Read

Many New Yorkers arrived at the polling center today only to discover that they were barred from voting for Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, or Donald Trump in the primary. Why? Because they didn’t declare their party affiliation at least six months earlier. This led many, like perennial Green Party candidate Jill Stein, to label this “disenfranchisement” or “voter suppression,” and moreover an example of the Democratic Party using its “institutional power to marginalize/push back against the Sanders campaign.”

But as many were quick to point out, somewhat burdensome party declaration deadlines are not the same as the voter suppression that countless people of color have experienced for decades thanks to racially biased Voter ID laws and a history of intimidation at the ballot box.

