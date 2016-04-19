“Voter suppression” in New York? Not so fast…

Many New Yorkers arrived at the polling center today only to discover that they were barred from voting for Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, or Donald Trump in the primary. Why? Because they didn’t declare their party affiliation at least six months earlier. This led many, like perennial Green Party candidate Jill Stein, to label this “disenfranchisement” or “voter suppression,” and moreover an example of the Democratic Party using its “institutional power to marginalize/push back against the Sanders campaign.”