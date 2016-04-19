Corning’s latest innovation: Inkjet printing onto Gorilla Glass

Corning, the 165-year-old glass company known for making everything from smartphone screens to NASA spacecraft windows, has created a new process for adding images onto Gorilla Glass that could soon lead to highly customizable electronics hardware . Think of photos or logos printed into smartphone backs or laptop lids.

The system, called Vibrant Corning Gorilla Glass, involves chemically altered ink that bonds better to glass and a proprietary inkjet process, which creates higher-resolution images than other glass-printing methods, says Scott Forester, Corning’s director of Gorilla Glass Innovations.

Forester says Corning is close to announcing deals with “several large brands” that will use the method for custom device exteriors.