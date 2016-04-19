Alibaba’s new music app is Spotify for superfans

Whoa… the Chinese e-commerce giant just launched Alibaba Planet, a music app that packs on-demand music, merch sales, concert livestreams and artist-to-fan interactions into one ambitious platform. It presents serious competition to other streaming music players like Pandora and Spotify, which are gradually shifting toward a one-stop-shop music marketplace, and Apple, which is banking on music discovery features with its top-notch playlists. And to top it off, Alibaba has major label deals in place and is already planning an English language version of its new app.