advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Alibaba’s new music app is Spotify for superfans

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

Whoa… the Chinese e-commerce giant just launched Alibaba Planet, a music app that packs on-demand music, merch sales, concert livestreams and artist-to-fan interactions into one ambitious platform. It presents serious competition to other streaming music players like Pandora and Spotify, which are gradually shifting toward a one-stop-shop music marketplace, and Apple, which is banking on music discovery features with its top-notch playlists. And to top it off, Alibaba has major label deals in place and is already planning an English language version of its new app. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life