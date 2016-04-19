advertisement
Here’s how much Sanders and Clinton have spent in just the last 90 days to win New York

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

So far this year leading up to today’s New York primary, the remaining Republican and Democratic presidential candidates have spent $13 million, according to a data analysis by Circa Victor‘s Advocacy Intelligence, which claims to be “the largest database of political finance data ever assembled.” In total, since January 2015, the candidates have spent more than $30 million in the state.

